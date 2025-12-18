Police share tips to protect holiday packages from porch pirates ahead of Christmas

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The holiday season brings joy and excitement, but it can also create opportunities for criminals looking to steal packages and gifts. The last thing anyone wants is for something to spoil their holiday season, especially a package or special item that was ordered to be picked up.

Which is why law enforcement officials are sharing tips to help protect holiday deliveries and gifts.

"There's a million things that is going in people's minds right now and everybody's forgetting little things. But little things can save you big problems in the future," Lieutenant Mitch Lair with the Georgetown Police Department said.

Lair has some tips to make sure folks who are on the nice list get what's on their wish list.

"Make a plan...maybe that is letting a trusted neighbor know that is there during the day, or a family member which is available to pick up your packages," Lair said.

"They do make a porch lock boxes as well that you can put on your porch and have that secure delivery done that way," he said.

At the very least, Lair advises people to lock their doors, turn on yard lights, and set up delivery alerts on their phones. A doorbell with a security camera is a major plus for the whole community because even if porch pirates aren't targeting your presents, they might be after your neighbors' packages.

"The community is your first line of defense. Police can't be everywhere. There aren't that many of us, but your neighbors are everywhere." Lair said.

When disposing of shipping boxes, it's important to break them down before throwing them out. You don't want other people seeing what you got under the tree.

"That is really a billboard for people that are looking for opportunities," Lair said.

If it wasn't common sense already, make sure you lock your house door and don't store presents in your car.

"The aftermath of having some of this happen to you takes a lot longer than you just locking your car, locking your door, and bringing your packages in," Lair said.

