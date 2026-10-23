Police: Stabbing suspect arrested after 42-minute pursuit through 3 Kentucky counties

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 20-year-old man accused of stabbing another man in Bourbon County was arrested Thursday after a 42-minute police pursuit through three Central Kentucky counties, according to Winchester police.

Police said the pursuit ended on U.S. 460 near the Bourbon-Montgomery County line, where officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect's vehicle.

Winchester Police Chief Travis Thompson said his department joined Bourbon County sheriff's deputies in pursuing Juan Ponce, who police said was driving a red Jeep on Paris Road.

“We were kind of just there for assistance at that point,” Thompson said. “It was a great collaboration between all of the departments here in Central Kentucky.”

According to a citation, Ponce is accused of stabbing his friend, Adolfo Nataren, on Stoney Point Road in Paris. The citation alleges Ponce intended to kill Nataren over the theft of money belonging to Ponce's younger brother.

Police said Nataren survived the stabbing and is in stable condition.

“This was one of those people that we felt it was important,” Thompson said. “Felt it was within our policy and procedure and felt it was important that this individual be apprehended.”

Thompson said the pursuit involved sheriff's deputies from Bourbon, Clark and Montgomery counties, as well as police officers from Paris, Winchester and Mount Sterling.

Police eventually used a PIT maneuver to stop the Jeep on U.S. 460 near the Bourbon-Montgomery County line, where Ponce was taken into custody.

Thompson said Winchester police review incidents such as the pursuit to determine what went well and what could be improved.

“Yesterday went very well, and our staff as well as the other departments that helped us, everyone was very professional,” Thompson said. “Everyone communicated great, and everybody worked together great.”

Ponce faces attempted murder and assault charges in Bourbon County, along with fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment charges in Winchester.

He is being held in the Bourbon County Regional Jail.

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