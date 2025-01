NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville Police Department asks drivers to treat the South Main Street and US 27 intersection as a four-way stop until a traffic light is repaired after it reportedly fell on Tuesday.

According to police, the traffic light at the intersection, also known as "The South Junction," can not be repaired until Wednesday.

Nicholasville Police previously reported on Tuesday that the traffic light fell to the ground.