Political analyst: As May primary approaches, GOP U.S. Senate race is still up for grabs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you couldn't tell from the number of political ads gracing your screens, Kentucky's U.S. Senate Primary race is heating up. When it comes to the Republican primary, experts say there is no clear winner at this point in the race.

"You could argue for any one of the three candidates to win," Bob Babbage, LEX 18's political analyst, said on Tuesday.

According to Babbage, all three candidates have advantages and disadvantages.

For Cameron, his popularity is a strong point but his campaign lacks funding, and Barr has both the funds and an already existing voter base. Babbage said that Nate Morris "certainly a spark plug" with an energized approach.

The competition between the three spilled out on the debate stage Monday night, where the public saw tense exchanges between the candidates.

"Mean spirited at times, sharp elbows at times – particularly with Barr and Morris on the edges," Babbage said.

As we inch closer to Election Day, the race will likely be shaped by what's happening in the world.

"With the Iranian situation uncertain at this time, how long it will last," Babbage said. "With prices plaguing people, not just the gas pump, but the grocery store and everywhere. All those considerations will come into the campaign."

Babbage said that funding will be another major factor in the race for the U.S. Senate. Nate Morris is using his own wealth and financial support from Elon Musk, and Andy Barr is successfully fund raising a significant war chest, too.

Babbage said that Daniel Cameron will need more funding, because money will get these candidates in front of voters.

"You can't any place – social media, TV, any place – without seeing the ads over and over again, particularly emphasizing their relationship with Trump," he said.

The state's Democratic Primary for the US Senate seat is unfolding much more quietly, with those candidates lacking the funding their Republican counterparts have.

According to Babbage, the Democratic candidate to come out of the primary will need to raise a lot more to be able to compete in November's general election.

