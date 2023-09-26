Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Popular convenience store plans 40 Kentucky locations, including in and around Lexington

20230926_173003.jpg
Posted at 7:49 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 19:50:58-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wawa, the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, announced plans on Tuesday to build at least 40 stores in Kentucky over the next decade.

The first 10 stores will open in 2025, with five added each year after that.

They held a “community day” in downtown Lexington where fans of the store heard from top executives, got free gifts, ate Wawa food, and drank Wawa coffee.

Wawa has an incredibly loyal following in the Mid-Atlantic and in Florida.

To put it one way, Wawa is to the Mid-Atlantic what Bucee's is to Texas.

The major difference is Wawa’s size, which is more comparable to a traditional gas station/convenience store.

“I have missed Wawa every day since I left,” said Dani Wood, who used to live in the Philadelphia region, where Wawa is based. “I’m happy you guys are all coming to the city, I think it’s going to be fantastic, I think Lexingtonians have no idea what’s coming at them.”

To those in the Mid-Atlantic, Wawa is known for its hoagies (sandwiches), coffee, and very often cheap gas.

Another woman, who happened to spot the Wawa setup while walking by, said she first went to a Wawa while on a trip in Florida. She decided she liked Wawa so much that she wanted to move to Florida solely for Wawa. 

Wawa will invest $7 million in each store, totaling $280 million.

It’s expected to create 1,400 new jobs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18