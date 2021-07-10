Popular craft festival returns to Madison County

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — After taking a year off due to the pandemic, a community mainstay is making a return this weekend.

Artists from across the region are in southern Madison County this weekend for the 40th annual Berea Craft Festival.

More than 100 vendors from 15 states opened up booths to art enthusiasts.

"It's wonderful. It's a great feeling, and everybody feels the same. They're just so glad to see other people and to be out, so happy," said Jill Angelle, who was selling decorative kites

"Yesterday was really good. I think a lot of people were trying to beat the rain for this weekend, but today, it's very busy. And I haven't had a chance to sit down yet, and I don't mind that," said Chad Balster, who was selling blown glass.

The gates open Sunday morning at 10:00 am at Indian Fort Theater in Berea.