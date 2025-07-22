Popular Destination: Pulaski County Park in Nancy

PULASKI CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Year after year, one of the go-to spots in Pulaski County is Pulaski County Park.

"You don't really find another park like this around," Amber Rutherford, Parks Director, said.

With access to beautiful lake Cumberland, this park is a popular spot.

"Over the last ten years, this park has almost tripled," Rutherford noted.

Now with 111 RV sites, the park has almost doubled the amount of camping areas over the last ten years.

"Ten years ago there were only about 60," Rutherford said.

Returning here for decades, Patrick Amiott is from Brown County in Ohio.

"They deal with our family real well," Amiott said.

Visiting this park is tradition for Amiott's Family.

"Sometimes there's 200 of us camping, sometimes there's only seventy or eighty of us, but you have fun no matter who shows up," Amiott noted.

For Rutherford, the most fulfilling part is to see people together enjoying this family-friendly destination.

"Doing stuff together, being involved with each other every time we have an event out here, I go home and I'm like, woo, we did that," Rutherford said.

In an area so vast, a lot of activities are available, including pickleball.

Rutherford points out the park's 804 acres which include 25 different trails within 16.5 miles of trails.

"They're very busy and they're all shaded, so it makes it nice," Rutherford added.

At the end of the day, this is what it's all about.

"All the smiling faces, all the fun, all the laughter," Rutherford said.

Camping season runs from April 1 through November 1. Here's a look at notable features:

