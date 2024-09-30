Portion of I-64 shut down due to crash

(LEX 18) — According to Lexwrecks, traffic is backed up after a crash shut down a portion of Interstate 64 East.
According to a post, the roadway is shut down near the river, and the incident occurred near the 55-mile marker.
The post adds that traffic is being diverted to Exit 53 to US-127 and then to US-60.
