Portion of I-64 shut down due to crash

(LEX 18) — According to Lexwrecks, traffic is backed up after a crash shut down a portion of Interstate 64 East.

According to a post, the roadway is shut down near the river, and the incident occurred near the 55-mile marker.

The post adds that traffic is being diverted to Exit 53 to US-127 and then to US-60.

