Positivity rate continues to decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 644 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 420,512 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic hit last March.

25 more Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus. The death toll during the pandemic is now 5,720.

The state's positivity rate is down to 3.07%.

There are currently 457 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals.

111 of those patients are in the ICU and 65 are using a ventilator.