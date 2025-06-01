Possible homicide-suicide under investigation in Russell County, coroner reports

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after a couple was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in their Russell County home on Saturday night, according to a release from the Russell County Coroner's Office.

According to the release, a neighbor alerted authorities after stopping by to check on the couple and discovering the scene.

The Russell County Coroner's Office was called to the scene at 8:45 p.m., and upon arrival, they discovered 78-year-old Thomas Sawyer and 80-year-old Dorothy Sawyer dead at their home on Cherokee Trail in the Jabez area.

The coroner's office says that preliminary findings indicate a "possible homicide/suicide situation."

The bodies have been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for autopsies.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police and the Russell County Coroner's Office.