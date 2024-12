LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks released a traffic advisory due to a "possible structure fire" at Crosby Drive between Hartland Parkway and Man O War Boulevard as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers should expect the roadway to be closed in the area, officials added.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.