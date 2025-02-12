Potential flooding on the horizon for Eastern Kentucky

BREATHITT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The memory of historic flooding in Breathitt County still haunts Shirely Hounshell.

“We were all surrounded by water. We were like on a little island,” said Hounshell.

She saw neighbors' homes washed away, while her own living room was five inches underwater.

“I just know that we was gone. I just prayed the good lord would take care of us,” she reflected. “We just knew we was gone. I mean I was really scared.”

During the flooding in 2022, Hounshell described that Quicksand Creek raised multiple feet. So, hearing about the potential of more flooding can be emotional.

“Every time it rains, we get kind of panicky,” said Hounshell. “I know we need rain, but I dread it because of this.”

Breathitt County got more than three inches of snow yesterday. Add possibly four inches of rain by the end of the weekend, and that equals a problem for Breathitt County Emergency Management Director Dylan Baker.

This is something they’re used to doing.

“The ability of our people possesses to overcome, I have seen communities come together, I have seen agencies come together, in light of our previous flooding issues, and disasters,” said Baker.

He is encouraging residents to prep their homes. He says the fire department is setting up temporary shelters, and neighboring counties are happy to lend their resources.

"I get a little bit emotional just thinking about how tight knit our community is,” added Baker.

Hailing from Breathitt County, Baker’s seen his neighbors rally around each other before. He is proud of their resolve.

"I know that we can get through anything we face. Based off how people are here,” said Baker confidently.

As for Hounshell, she’ll be uneasy until the weather has passed.

“We aren't going to sleep tonight, we are going to stay up, because its giving rain,” concluded Hounshell.

