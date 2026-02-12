Potholes plague Kentucky roads after ice storm as crews work to patch damage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky drivers who survived icy roads from January's winter storm are now facing a new challenge: potholes. Delivery driver Josiah Goodall said he's hit about 20 or more potholes while making his rounds.

"Just trying to swerve around them or, if you're like me and you can't swerve because there's traffic, you're probably saying a few words in French and, you know, just keep going," Goodall said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said potholes are an unfortunate consequence after significant weather events, especially prolonged cold with ice and moisture on roads.

"So that ice is going to make that water expand, that's going to weaken the pavement, and then when a car drives over it, that's going to create that pothole," a KYTC spokesperson said.

Crews patched road divots in Clark County and will continue repairs for the next several weeks. The cabinet uses cold mix asphalt during winter months as a temporary solution. Hot mix asphalt provides a more permanent fix but isn't available this time of year.

KYTC spokesperson Naitore Djigbenou urged drivers to watch for road crews.

"The same way you watch out for snow plows, watch out for our workers when they're out there patching potholes, give them plenty of room, slow down," Djigbenou said.

The transportation cabinet has a partnership with Waze, and drivers can visit GoKY.ky.gov to see where road crews are working across the state.

"There might be some delay, so make sure you're planning more time to get to and from places," Djigbenou said.

For Goodall, the road conditions remain challenging.

"It's been a relief, you know, having the ice off the roads now, but the potholes, that's gonna be a whole other monster in itself," Goodall said.

Drivers can report potholes on state routes by visiting transportation.ky.gov, clicking the contact us tab, and selecting "Report a hazard."

