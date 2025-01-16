Potholes popping up, taking a toll on roads in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews across the state are working to clear the snow and ice following the winter storm.

For perspective on what they face, according to the Federal Highway Administration, Kentucky has 80,000 miles of roadways, a little more than the circumference of the Earth times three. Of those 80,000 miles, Fayette County has just over 1,700 of them, and it's not just snow and ice they have to address this time of year. When the temperatures rise and fall, potholes become a big problem.

LEX 18 visited a local auto repair shop, Southside Auto Repair, to see how the demand for vehicle repairs has been impacted.

"There are several pothole concerns around Lexington," Jorge Servin said.

Some of those pothole concerns were on New Circle Road Thursday morning as crews were out working as traffic was backed up at exit six just before Harrodsburg Road.

"If you hit a pothole hard enough, you more than likely need an actual part on your vehicle," Servin noted.

A service technician, Servin, who lives in Versailles, described his experience driving to work, addressing the impact of freezing and refreezing.

"There's several spots that I very much avoid, and that's just from Versailles to here almost every morning, they're poppin' up." Servin added, "You got to watch the roads because there are a lot of cracks opening up in the roads due to the cold snaps."

Due to the conditions, calls have increased at Southside Auto Repair.

"We've had a couple of people call in for alignment specifically," Servin added.

If you hit a pothole and need a repair, Servin advises people to avoid a quick fix.

"You'll need tires two to three times faster all just because of one little pothole, and you think oh I just need an alignment...that's not what you need, you need usually a full part," Servin noted.

As crews from the Kentucky Department of Highways go to work, Servin offers this reminder, as well...

"Be careful, especially when turning in those tight corners. Usually there's a curb that pops up and people just need to look out," Servin said.