Powell Co. Search and Rescue, EMS rescue woman from woods after fall

POWELL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Powell County Search and Rescue announced on Sunday that they and Powell County EMS rescued a woman from the woods who had fallen on the Original Trail at National Bridge State Resort Park.

According to a social media post from the search and rescue squad, members went into the woods to search for the woman at 12:45 p.m. Personnel encountered heavy rain, strong winds, and dime-sized hail during the hike to the patient and while getting back to the lodge.

The post says that the patient was extracted from the woods at 1:15 p.m. and taken by Powell County EMS for treatment. The scene was cleared at 1:30 p.m.