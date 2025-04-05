Powell Co. Search and Rescue team rescue person and dog from home, locate hikers

(LEX 18) — The Powell County Search and Rescue team said they had a busy day on Friday, rescuing a person and a dog from a home and locating lost hikers.

According to a post on social media, the team was dispatched to Main Street in Clay City for a water rescue at approximately 7:50 p.m. A person was reportedly unable to get out of their home due to high water and required assistance from the rescue team.

The post states that water rescue personnel were able to get the person and their dog to safety successfully.

In another incident, rescuers were dispatched to a report that five hikers and a dog who had parked and hiked from Martin's Fork and walked to Grays Arch Trailhead but were unsure of their exact location.

Search and rescue members were sent to find the hikers along the Auxier Ridge Trailhead and take them back to their vehicles.

The post adds, "Remember to plan before you hike! If you're expecting to hike for a long period of time, especially into the evening hours, be sure to bring extra water, portable phone charger, a flashlight, and have a navigation app such as Gaia or CalTopo."