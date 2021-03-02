Powell County families evacuated from homes amid major flood

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — First responders from across Central Kentucky worked to bring families out of high water by boat Monday as historic flooding blocked roads and damaged homes.

This is the second-largest flood Powell County has ever experienced, according to Judge-Executive James Anderson, who said the worst flood happened in 1978.

He declared a state of emergency for the county and issued an emergency order barring non-essential travel in the Clay City area.

Anderson said the full extent of the damage may not be known for days once the water recedes. However, in the meantime, he's asked people to stay off the roads to help out first responders as they continue with water rescues.

"We need to enable them to be able to do their jobs as safely and effectively as possible and having that decreased traffic naturally aids them," he said.

Families carried what they could from their homes as they were picked up by friends and family along 11th Street in Clay City.

"Just blankets and basically a change of clothes and food for the dogs and our medication," said Jennifer King, who said the water was just inches away from her home as they were evacuated.

"We just had a fire last year. We lost everything and now it might happen again," she said.

Families were also offered shelter at the nearby high school.

Powell County residents in need of assistance can call dispatch at 606-663-4116