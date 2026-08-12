Powell County Schools cancels classes Wednesday due to storm damage, power outages

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Powell County Schools announced on Facebook that it canceled classes for Wednesday after overnight storms left a large part of the county without power and caused issues at two school buildings.

According to the district, road debris from the storms is also affecting travel, and a new storm was moving into the area Wednesday morning.

The district said the cancellation will allow time for the community to regain power and for officials to ensure all systems in school buildings are operational.