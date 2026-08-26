Powell County search and rescue chief built Kentucky's first air rescue program from the ground up

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — More than half a million people visit the Red River Gorge each year, most in search of adventure. When that adventure takes a dangerous turn, Jeremy Urekew is one of the people they may depend on to bring them home.

Urekew is the chief of Powell County Search and Rescue. He said his career began as a firefighter and paramedic at age 18, and over 25 years he has trained in hazardous materials response, FEMA urban search and rescue, technical rescues and helicopter hoist operations.

"All of that's kind of led me into the FEMA USAR effort, which is the urban search and rescue effort as a hazmat specialist/hazmat team manager, which is one of my current roles with the FEMA USAR system," Urekew said. "And because of that, I got even more exposure to urban search and rescue, which is ropes, confined space, structural collapse, water rescue, all those types of disciplines."

The Red River Gorge is his stomping grounds, where he says most of his search and rescue calls are.

That experience helped him build something that had never existed in Kentucky before.

"So we developed Kentucky's first and now only air rescue program, which is in a partnership with the Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Task Force One, and several supporting agencies. And so, I'm one of those, a handful of helicopter rescue specialists now that do hoist rescues and water rescues from the Kentucky State Police aircraft," Urekew said.

For Urekew, the job is not just about the rescues. It is about being willing to give your time to your community, and he said the barrier to entry is lower than many people might think.

"You can start with having very little knowledge, and the state of Kentucky offers lots of training for free to be able to get you up to the par to be able to perform as we would need you to perform in these high intensity rescues," Urekew said.

After nearly 3 decades years of learning, training and answering the call, Urekew said the next person who wants to help simply needs to take that first step.

"We just need a commitment of volunteerism, a commitment of your time, and time is very valuable. It's very precious, and it's a hard thing for people to give up, and I completely understand that. But if you have the time and you have the will, then the easiest way is to find a local search and rescue agency and volunteer with them," Urekew said.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv