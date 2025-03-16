Powell County Search and Rescue find 2 'overdue' hikers

POWELL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Powell County Search and Rescue initiated a search for and found two hikers after they had not returned by the time they told a friend they would on Saturday.

According to a social media post from the group, the hiker's friend requested assistance after waiting an hour and a half past their set return time. It was reported that the hiker's GPS location had stopped pinging and all calls went to voicemail.

The hiker's vehicle was found at the Auxier Ridge Trailhead at 3:50 p.m. Multiple hikers exiting the Courthouse Rock Trail loop were interviewed, but it was determined that no one had seen the hikers the group was searching for.

The post says that a "full search response" began at 4:05 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., the hikers were found safe and uninjured. They had reportedly taken shelter along the trail due to heavy rain and strong winds.

The post concludes by encouraging hikers at the Red River Gorge to never hike alone and, if they do, to inform someone of their expected return time.

The rescue group says, These hikers and their friend did everything right!"