LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A power outage is estimated to be affecting more than 500 customers in Lexington, to the LG&E and KU outage map.

The utility company says that the outage began around 3:08 p.m. and the estimated time of restoration is 7 p.m.

565 customers are estimated to be without power and they are working to determine the cause, according to the map.

On X, lexwrecks says that all intersections with the exception of Leestown at Boiling Springs are operating on auxiliary power.