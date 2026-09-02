Power outage leaves thousands without electricity in Lexington; traffic signals dark in affected area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A power outage left thousands of customers without electricity in parts of Lexington on Wednesday, according to Kentucky Utilities.

According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, an estimated 3,600 customers were without power in the Eastland Parkway area. The outage area also includes portions of East Loudon Avenue, Bryan Avenue, Bryan Station Road, East New Circle Road and Winchester Road.

The City of Lexington said several traffic signals were not functioning because of the outage. Traffic lights were reported dark on New Circle Road at Bryan Station Road, Meadow Lane and Industry Road.

Drivers are being asked to treat dark traffic signals as four-way stops.

Kentucky Utilities said crews are working to restore service, with power expected to be restored by approximately 6:30 p.m.

