Power outages reported after crash on Liberty Road in Lexington

UPDATE: Jan. 2 at 4:19 p.m.

Outbound Liberty Road has now been shut down at New Circle Road until further notice due to damage to the electric pole from the crash, according to Lexwrecks.

Original:

According to Lexwrecks, an injury collision on Liberty Road at Wilderness Road shut down the outbound lane after a vehicle struck an electric pole. Power outages are reported in the area.

Injury Collision:

Outbound Liberty Rd at Wilderness Rd -

A single vehicle struck an electric pole. The outbound lane is shut down. pic.twitter.com/u16FvfMB9q — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) January 2, 2025

The LG&E and KU outage map shows there are 1,354 total estimated customers without power in the area. The map says that one area outages have an estimated time of restoration for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

