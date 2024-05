Energy companies around the region are reporting power outages after storms swept through the area on Sunday.

Blue Grass Energy is reporting "significant" power outages in its service area and warns that another round of storms is still to come. Click here to view their outage map.

Blue Grass Energy is encouraging customers to report outages by using their app or calling 888-655-4243.

LG&E and KU is also reporting outages in their service area. Click here to view their outage map.