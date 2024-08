FAYETTE COUNTY (LEX 18) — As of 4:50 p.m., over 1,000 Fayette County residents are without power as severe storms continue through the region. According to the LG&E and KU outage map, over 1,800 residents served by the power company are experiencing outages.

According to the map, current outages in Fayette County include homes in the Indian Hills, Cumberland Hill and Hartland Estates neighborhoods.