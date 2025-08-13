Power Play multiplier helps Stanford man triple his winnings to $150,000

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Stanford man's pockets are a little heavier after winning $150,000 with the help of a Power Play multiplier.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, William Elliot discovered the win in the early hours of July 19, after checking his Powerball ticket against the winning numbers.

"I check my numbers every night on my phone,” he said. “I was up at like one or two o’clock Sunday morning. I noticed where I had the Powerball, and I looked, and I’ve got that number and that one and that one and that one. That can’t be right, so I checked it again.”

Elliot's original win was $50,000, which tripled with the Power Play feature he added on to his ticket. After realizing he had won, he woke up his wife, Shirley.

“He scared me,” she said. “He said, ‘You need to get up. I’ve won five numbers on Powerball.’ I was half asleep, so I didn’t know what to think,” Shirley said.

The couple took home $108,000 after taxes, and plan to save their winnings for the future.

The Kroger where Elliot bought the ticket, located on Skywatch Drive in Danville, will recieve $1500 for selling the ticket.