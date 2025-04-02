Preparations ramp up as officials warn of potential flooding and severe storms across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Earlier today, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the severe storms that are expected to impact Kentucky over the coming days. The Kentucky Emergency Operations Center and the Kentucky National Guard are making necessary preparations and positioning personnel to respond swiftly if needed.

Residents living in flood-prone areas are also gearing up for the worst. Mark Whitaker, a resident of Frankfort who has been dealing with flooding since the 1980s, recalled the devastation of a past flood.

“We weren’t prepared for the first flood; we lost the house in that,” he said.

Since then, Whitaker has rebuilt his home above the floodplain and flood wall, allowing him to monitor rising waters from a safer vantage point.

“I’ve never seen the water reach as high as my house,” he stated, noting his current location is about 1.5 feet above the flood wall across the river.

However, with the potential for severe weather, Whitaker identified his two main concerns: straight-line winds and flooding.

“Wind would be the worst thing right now; I think I’ve got a new roof and I’m good here,” he explained.

Nevertheless, he is prepared to evacuate if the situation worsens.

“If it gets over Kentucky Avenue, I’ll leave just because I don’t want to be stuck on an island.”

Residents have been informed through mailed notices to be ready to take action as conditions change.

“People that live upstream know to move items out of their houses when the river reaches about 34 feet around Big 80,” Whitaker said.

Eric Gibson, the director of the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center, emphasized that while western Kentucky is a primary concern, the impact of severe weather can be widespread and unpredictable. He referenced past weather events and the importance of preparation, particularly after the substantial rains in February that caused extensive problems in eastern Kentucky.

With safety as a priority, Gibson urged residents to avoid driving through high water and around barricades.

“Last event, we saw many fatalities due to driving around barricades and through flooded roadways. People were swept away or stranded, requiring rescues in dangerous situations,” he warned.

Whitaker also offered crucial advice for those residing in flood zones: “Know your flood level. If you live near the river, you should know your flood level.”

As the threat of severe weather looms, officials and residents alike are bracing for potential challenges and taking steps to safeguard lives and property.

