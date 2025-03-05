Preschoolers at Lexington school enjoy visit from the Cat in the Hat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Children at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Preschool had a fun Wednesday surprise as they welcomed The Cat in the Hat, along with Thing 1 and Thing 2, to their classroom.

The special visit was part of a contest hosted by Early Care Training Center, which recognized six early childhood programs across the state.

Educators described the event as an exciting addition to their Dr. Seuss Week celebrations.

"I think their excitement speaks for itself," said Michelle Cobb, an educator at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary. “They love Dr. Seuss and all the fun, so having The Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2 here was extra special.”

The visit not only brought joy to the preschoolers, but also highlighted the importance of early literacy and engagement through imaginative characters from classic literature.

