Preserving history: 'Paris 3' get their own day in Paris, Kentucky, 65 years later

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paris, Kentucky, is marking a historic moment — 65 years after three Black teenagers were jailed for sitting down at a local diner and asking to be served.

Margaret Nichols, Weida Allen and Augustine Fields — known as the "Paris 3" — were honored Sunday with their own day in the city. Paris Mayor proclaimed Mar. 1, 2026, as "Paris 3 Day" in the city of Paris, Kentucky.

During the era of segregation, the three sat down at a local diner as teenagers, wanting to be served. They were arrested and held in jail for 36 hours. The three women's actions led to a yearlong boycott and brought local change to Paris.

Karrie Claybrook, the granddaughter of Weida Allen, produced a documentary film to tell their story. The ceremony was held in the very courtroom where the "Paris 3" were originally sentenced.

Covering Kentucky 'The Paris 3' to be honored in Bourbon County 65 years after arrests Caleb Barnes

"I have no words….. God is good," Claybrook told LEX 18.

Claybrook said the film is meant to spark conversations about stories similar to the "Paris 3" that played out across the nation throughout American history.

"These types of stories happened all across our country. We hope when people watch the film, they see their grandmother or their auntie. They start to have some conversations," Claybrook said.

For Claybrook, preserving this history goes beyond looking back.

"It's so important to preserve our history, not because we want to get stuck in the past, but because we want people to move through it. In order to do that you have to confront it and have the hard conversations. But what happens when you do that, life gets more full and beautiful. You have what you have today. You have a town coming together and choosing healing over silence," said Claybrook.

Claybrook hopes the documentary will carry Nichols', Allen's, and Fields' message of healing, beyond Kentucky, to a national audience.

"We got a lot of work ahead of us. I think what we are seeing with this film isn't just about Paris. It's about, how do we heal as a nation?" Claybrook said.

LEX 18 Paris 3 honored in Bourbon County

Karrie Claybrook, is also the director of the nonprofit called TapUStry Collective. To learn about more stories that Karris has shared, visit this link: TapUStry Collective - The Difference You Can Make