President Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration following severe flooding

Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 29, 2022
(LEX 18) — President Joe Biden declared a major disaster exists in Kentucky and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning July 26 and continuing.

Federal funding is available to Kentucky, eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in several counties.

These counties include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe.

