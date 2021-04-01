Menu

President Biden approves of Kentucky's disaster declaration

Susan Walsh/AP
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Joe Biden
Posted at 11:34 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 23:38:19-04

(LEX 18) — President Joe Biden has approved of Kentucky's disaster declaration, the White House announced on Wednesday.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered federal assistance to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, landslides, and mudslides from February 8 to February 19, 2021," The White House said in a statement.

Federal funding is available to commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms, landslides, and mudslides in the following counties: Bath, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Nelson, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.

