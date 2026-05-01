President Donald Trump, Nate Morris announce endorsement for Andy Barr in U.S. Senate race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he is endorsing Rep. Andy Barr for the 2026 U.S. Senate Election and Ralph Alvarado, who is running for Kentucky's 6th Congressional District.

Joining Trump's endorsement is Nate Morris, who was originally running against Barr in the U.S. Senate Race, but has since dropped from the race in solidarity with the president.

Trump endorses Barr

In his post Trump wrote, "I know Andy well, and he is always a Vote we can count on because he knows what it takes to GET THINGS DONE and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

According to a press release, Barr served as the Chairman of the President's 2024 primary campaign in Kentucky and was the first member of the federal delegation to endorse him.

Barr has released a statement on behalf of his endorsement stating, "I’m honored to have President Trump’s complete and total endorsement ahead of the primary on May 19. Just like the President said at his Northern Kentucky rally in March, I’ve been with him all the way and I always will be. As our next Senator, I’ll stand with President Trump 100% to deliver for Kentucky and to keep Making America Great Again."

Morris endorses Barr

In a post on X on Friday, Morris, who is a ninth generation Kentuckian and entrepreneur, announced that he is dropping out of the Senate race to support Barr. Morris originally announced that he was running for U.S. Senate last June.

In a post on X, Morris wrote, "I'm incredibly proud to join President Trump in endorsing [Andy Barr for Senate]. Like President Trump said, Andy knows what it takes to get things done and deliver BIG for the America First agenda. It's time for all Kentuckians to rally behind our next Senator, Andy Barr!"

In response to Morris' endorsement, Barr released a statement, "Nate Morris is an accomplished business leader and patriot who loves our commonwealth and our country. His passion for serving our fellow Kentuckians and his dedication to the MAGA movement made him a great candidate and will make him an incredible ambassador. I am grateful for Nate’s friendship and I look forward to continuing to work with him to do everything we can to make Kentucky, and America, even greater."

Trump endorses Alvarado

In another Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump claimed that Alvarado, who is the former commission of the Tennessee Department of Health and was the first Hispanic member of the Kentucky General Assembly, is a "true friend to MAGA."

"A very successful Family Physician, and former Kentucky State Senator, Ralph has dedicated his life to serving his Community. As your next Congressman, Ralph will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Promote our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump wrote in his post.

The 2026 Congressional Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.