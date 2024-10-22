President Jimmy Carter sign returns to home after reportedly disappearing

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rossetta Salazar, a Richmond resident, has spent most of the past year asking questions about where her beloved President Carter's Habitat for Humanity Sign went.

Salazar told LEX 18 that the sign represents the foundation of this neighborhood.

“I was very upset. I wondered who, and why?” Salazar said. “It means that much because it was President Carter who helped open this neighborhood up."

Salazar expressed her relief when the sign was returned.

“Oh thank you Jesus, and tears coming through. Yes, it meant a whole lot to know that it came back home," Salazar said.

President Carter helped build Salazar’s house and a few others in the neighborhood.

“He put his heart into helping others have a home,” she added. “Other presidents that I know of, did not do that well."

The neighborhood, also known as “Hammering Hills” to the residents, can finally resume normal life.

"Now, Hammering Hills is back open, because this sign is going back up here,” Salazar stated.

She said that this whole fiasco is forcing her to get security cameras to prevent it from happening again.

Salazar also has a message for the unknown person who stole and returned the sign: "Whoever you are that took this, if you see any of this, leave our sign alone!"

