Preston Court Days draws crowds while carrying on longtime tradition

PRESTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The town of Preston may be small, but during Court Days, it becomes a destination for thousands of people looking to shop, sell and take part in a longtime Bath County tradition.

For Donna Fleming who grew up in Bath County, there is a simple way to describe the event.

“Preston Court Days is wild,” Fleming said.

The event draws people from across Kentucky and beyond. Amanda Fox traveled from Ohio and said she has attended similar events before, but nothing quite like Court Days.

“Not to this capacity,” Fox said. “We have smaller events in Ohio, but this is the biggest event I have come to.”

People can find a wide range of items for sale, including homemade crafts, tools and Tupperware.

The event’s reputation is also attracting people who are setting up for the first time.

“This is actually our first time,” said Crystal Alcorn, owner of Crafty Side. “We have heard a lot of good things and we have several friends that are set up here, so we came here to check it out.”

While thousands of people now come to Preston for Court Days, Fleming remembers when the event had a much different feel.

“When we first started, it was a fundraiser for my parents’ church,” Fleming said.

Fleming has set up at Court Days in the same spot for more than 25 years and has watched the event change over time.

“You miss the days where it was just all people you knew,” Fleming said.

But as Court Days has grown, Fleming said it has also given her the chance to build new relationships with people she otherwise may not have met.

“But it’s also good for the friends we’ve made,” Fleming said. “We think a lot about them, and they think a lot about us.”

For Fleming, those relationships have become part of the Court Days tradition, one that continues to bring people back to Preston year after year.

Preston Court Days will go on until the end of the week.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv