(LEX 18) — A pro-public-school group working to defeat Amendment 2 in November said support for its mission is growing.

On Monday in Lexington, Protect Our Schools KY announced that it has received more than 100 statewide endorsements. The group said this demonstrates the "strength and expansiveness" of their campaign to prevent lawmakers from sending public dollars to private and charter schools.

“I mean, 100 organizations? That says a lot," said Jessica Hiler, the president of the Fayette County Education Association. "That says Kentuckians care about public schools and we care about public school students."

“Kentuckians as a whole - we love our public schools and it’s our job to protect them," Hiler added.

Hiler emphasized that the fight over Amendment 2, which is also known as the school choice amendment, is not about public versus private schools. She said this is about keeping public money for public schools.

“Amendment 2, or the voucher amendment, paves the way for our state to begin writing blank checks to private schools using our tax dollars that should go to public schools and our students," said Hiler. "This voucher amendment would siphon tax dollars away from our public districts and starve students of critical resources they need to receive the strongest education possible.”

Brenda Rosen, who represents the National Association of Social Workers - Kentucky, explained that her organization is joining the effort to stop school choice because public schools offer critical services to communities. She believes those services would be at risk if funds were diverted away from public schools.

“Many students depend on public schools across this state for the only hot meals they get each day, as well as a place to be safe and supported," said Rosen.

“This amendment paves the way for politicians in Frankfort, or schools, to pick and choose their students, and will leave many of our children behind. Public education is the bedrock of this country and our democracy," Rosen said. "Our public schools have always been a lifeline for students in need, providing education, essential support, and resources. We must support public education for all of our students.”

But school choice supporters believe Kentucky's families should receive financial help to be able to pick a school that works best for their children.

"Some kids have behavior issues. Some kids have sensory issues. Some kids have attention deficit disorders. Some kids have ADHD. And public school just doesn't fit," Aika McNeary told LEX 18 News during a school choice rally. "Fits for some, but it doesn't fit for everybody."

Rep. Suzanne Miles, the lead sponsor of the legislation that put the school choice issue on the ballot, told the crowd at Fancy Farm that lawmakers have increased funding for K-12 schools, showing their commitment to public education.

She said the future of education hinges on the outcome of the ballot measure, saying, “It can be the freedom for every child to strive, not just the rich kids, but every child.”

School choice has been debated for years in Kentucky, as Republicans expanded their legislative majorities. Past efforts that were meant to expand school choice options were stopped by legal challenges, prompting the push to amend the state constitution. In 2022, Kentucky’s Supreme Court struck down a Republican-backed measure to award tax credits for donations supporting private school tuition.