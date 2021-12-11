Proceeds from YMCA of Central KY's Reindeer Ramble to benefit Mayfield

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Runners and walkers from across the commonwealth showed up Saturday morning at Keeneland for the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s 15th annual Reindeer Ramble 5K/10K.

While runners and walkers showed up to race, they also showed up to support Mayfield-Graves YMCA.

All proceeds from Saturday's race will go to the Mayfield-Graves YMCA as they support their community’s recovery.

“While we were thrilled to have the Reindeer Ramble return for its 15th year today, our hearts are with our friends, neighbors, and colleagues in Western Kentucky,” said Paula Anderson, YMCA of Central Kentucky President and CEO.

“Thanks to all who rambled, our leader sponsor, Baird and all who support us so that we can support our community,” Anderson added. If you would like to donate to Mayfield’s recovery, we suggest giving directly to the American Red Cross at redcross.org/local/kentucky.