Professional photographers not allowed on Lexington Cemetery grounds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We are just a couple of months away from the cherry blossoms at the Lexington Cemetery being in full bloom.

It's a popular spot for local photographers every spring, but now the cemetery says, they are not allowed to shoot on the grounds.

Tadeo Reyes is the owner of F/2.0 and has been capturing beautiful photos since 2019.

"There are people that go there, photographers for pictures, but there is also people that go there just to witness those trees," said Reyes. "I think it's just very unique and beautiful location."

The cherry blossoms have been the backdrop of family photos and senior pictures for years.

"The first two years I did it, I called beforehand to make sure it was okay for me to be there photographing and I always received yes," explained Reyes.

But this year, the Lexington Cemetery is putting a hold on any professional shoots on the grounds.

In a statement, Grounds Manager Miles T. Penn said quote:





"Increasingly, people are attempting to use the cemetery to take photographs and videos- sometimes for professional or commercial purposes-that we feel are inconsistent with the cemetery's serene image of beauty and dignity.





While we invite the public to enjoy the garden and park atmosphere of The Lexington Cemetery, we are obliged to protect the dignity of those resting here and the expectations of their family and friends.





At this time, we decline to allow professional photographers to use the cemetery as a backdrop or venue for commercial photo work until such time as we consider and develop guidelines for using the cemetery.



This will likely result in a procedure whereby visitors and photographers can request in advance and in writing permission to use the cemetery for photography.





Likewise, our website already has a page on rules and guidelines for visitors to follow and this is the next logical step.



This is not uncommon for cemeteries and memorial parks and estates such as ours. For instance, Ashland, the Henry Clay estate now requires all photographers using the grounds to have permits."

Alex Desha is a pet photographer and the owner Zebra Spoonie Photography. She took several photos at the Lexington Cemetery last year.

"I definitely understand it," said Desha. "I wish people would have been more respectful last year. I know that we saw a lot of people parking where they shouldn't have been, when we were setting up, but all the people that I took photos with were really respectful of their surroundings and really careful not to disturb anything."

Reyes said there is nothing quite like the cherry blossom trees in the spring, but he is working to find another beautiful backdrop for his clients.

"I think maybe a lot of photographers will be disappointed that they can't go there this year, but at the same time I do think that everything happens for a reason, so ya, we will just go with it," said Reyes.

