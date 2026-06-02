Program attorney for Kentucky Resources Council pushes for data center transparency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Demand for data centers continues to grow in Kentucky, and a program attorney at the Kentucky Resources Council is closely following the conversation.

"There are so many aspects to these data center projects just because they are so big," Byron Gary said.

Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities said it had upwards of 30 potential data center projects in the works this year, according to Kentucky's Public Service Commission.

Gary, a program attorney at the KRC, is now working to spread awareness about the need for transparency.

"The sooner that officials talk to their constituents and hear from them, the better," Gary said.

That is why the nonprofit KRC put out a model ordinance defining data centers, with a goal to more comprehensively regulate where they can be placed. One version is for counties that have comprehensive planning and zoning, and one is for counties without planning and zoning.

"Not the strictest regulation possible but one that covers as many angles of these developments as possible," Gary said.

In the past few months, we have been following developments in Mercer County, where a data center is being marketed on a site that is more than 550 acres.

In Mason County, LEX News sat down with Delsia Bare and her mother Ida Huddleston nearly three months ago — two Mason County residents who rejected multi-million dollar offers for their land.

"I said I don't want your money, I don't need your money," Huddleston said at the time.

We Follow Through Mason County mother, daughter reject millions amid data center land dispute Drew Amman

Mason County Fiscal Court voted and a data center in that county was approved last month.

Gary sends this message regarding local officials in every county.

"The earlier they can engage with their constituents and the more open and honest dialogue they can have with them, the better the process works," Gary said.

Gary said four data center projects were considered to be imminent back in March, with an 80 percent chance of completion after hearing from LG&E and KU.

A link to KRC's model ordinance is available here.

Gary adds that he represents a coalition of other non-profits before the public service commission to make sure that when the "contracts with utilities for these facilities are approved, they ensure they cover all of their own costs...so that any costs to serve new data centers don't end up getting passed on to existing rate-payers."

Meanwhile, after rejecting an initial draft last month, President Trump signed an executive order today surrounding data center expansion. Addressing new models, the order is asking AI companies to allow for a voluntary government review before releasing them to the public.

