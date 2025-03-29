Project Ricochet hosts inaugural Black Family Conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today, for the first time, Project Ricochet held its Black Family Conference on the campus of the University of Kentucky. The event had a singular goal: “That is all about building health, resiliency, and unity for all,” said Abeni El-Amin, president of Project Ricochet.

A variety of activities, including art, education, and other forms of expression, were showcased to help achieve the goal.

El-Amin selected the vendors and talent for the event, ensuring that all attendees were informed about local resources.

"It's truly about when people are committed to do the work in the community. Then it's all about having a space so they can put their best foot forward," she added.

LaMount Collins, CEO of the Roots 101 African American Museum, emphasized the importance of community connection. "Coming in a place like this creates a family atmosphere. We're telling a story to give the family where they come from," Collins stated.

He also highlighted the significance of remembering the past in shaping today's society. "Unity is everything. We came into the country on the bottom of a ship, a slave ship chained together. Somehow, we lost that connection to each other. That’s why events like this remind us that we are one, no matter where we come from," he noted.

El-Amin expressed hope that the Black Family Conference will become a lasting initiative to continue building health, resiliency, and unity within the community.

"Everybody does a little bit. We don't have to do a lot. That's how we build our foundation, and we're part of the solution," El-Amin concluded.