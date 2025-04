LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Lexington police, a business sustained damage to the front glass after a car drove into the structure on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Beaumont Centre Circle, and police say they were dispatched to the crash at 11:14 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and no charges have been filed against the driver, police add.

WLEX