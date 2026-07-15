Proposed data center on prime Mercer County farmland raises concerns for equestrian business

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A proposed data center on prime farmland in Mercer County is drawing concern from a nearby equestrian business owner who says the project could devastate her livelihood and force her to relocate.

Caitlin Cooper, co-owner of DesMar Stables, lives about 1,000 feet from the proposed site on Handy Road. She said she fears the development would decrease property values at her facility and make her horses too dangerous to ride or train due to noise pollution.

"It's a major fear for us and it will completely devastate our business," Cooper said.

Developers with American Farm Investors and JLL Louisville Real Estate are working to build the data center in Mercer County. The proposed site sits directly across the street from Cooper's home and stables — a business she has built over the last 12 years.

Cooper said the noise generated by a data center would be especially harmful to horses, which are more sensitive to sound than humans.

"The noise level to a horse is, you gotta think, they hear way better than we do," Cooper said.

Developers have promised to plant trees to help reduce noise. Cooper dismissed the proposal.

"I think that's just comical that they even think that that's supposed to make us go, oh, yeah let's build it then, right next door," Cooper said.

Cooper said she is also upset that developers are targeting what a University of Kentucky study identified as some of the richest soil in Kentucky. She stressed that once construction begins, there is no reversing course.

"There's no turning back, once that ground breaks, there's no turning back which is heartbreaking," Cooper said.

If the data center is approved at this location, Cooper said she does not know what her next steps would be.

"I don't honestly know what we would do," Cooper said.

A separate concern has also emerged around Burgin not having a planning and zoning development department, with many worried that the absence of such oversight will allow the real estate companies to dictate what happens to both Burgin and Shaker Village. Coverage of that issue will continue as updates become available.

LEX News reached out to members of Burgin City Council today for comment but has not heard back.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv.