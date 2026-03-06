Proposed Kentucky bill would automate expungement process for certain misdemeanors, felonies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Advocates are pushing state lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 290, which would automate the expungement process for certain misdemeanor and felony convictions in Kentucky.

Brittanie Bogard knows firsthand how a criminal record can follow a person long after they've worked to turn their life around. Her involvement with the justice system started in childhood and continued into adulthood.

"I accumulated 45 charges as an adult," Bogard said.

"I spent years in detention centers, group homes, and being incarcerated," she added.

When Bogard began taking steps to change her life, her record stood in the way of getting an education, housing, and employment.

"It took me almost seven to eight years to get my life cleaned up from my charges. I had to go through the expungement process through Goodwill three times. Then, I received a pardon from Gov. Andy Beshear," Bogard said.

That pardon changed Bogard's life and allowed her to run for city council in Hopkinsville.

"I'm the first formerly justice involved elected official in the state of Kentucky. I've opened a door for people that hasn't ever been open," Bogard said.

Bogard believes other Kentuckians deserve that same chance, and she wants lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 290.

Known as the Automated Expungement Act, the bill would create an automated expungement process in Kentucky for certain misdemeanors and felonies. That means those charges would be completely removed from a person's record and would not show up in background checks.

The bill's sponsor says the legislation is about giving people a fair shot at a second chance.

"It's all about workforce, trying to get people back on their feet. They've paid their dues to society. I'm all about second chances," Sen. Brandon Storm said.

"This gives families hope and that's what we need. Kentucky needs hope," Bogard said.

