Protect Our Schools KY advocating on state and federal level

(LEX 18) — Protect Our Schools Kentucky, the group behind the defeat of the school choice amendment in November, relaunched its efforts at the Capitol on Wednesday. The statewide coalition for public education says this time, its fight is both on the state and federal levels.

On the federal level, the group is calling on Kentucky’s federal delegation to oppose any efforts that could weaken Kentucky’s public schools or threaten or cut critical funding.

There's an urgency to do this because of the threats to eliminate the Department of Education.

"We see the current situation with the proposal to do away with the Department of Education on the federal level as another attack on public education, which really, really hurts our students," said Kelly Read, a teacher in Boone County.

“According to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, in Kentucky, federal grants exceed $1 billion annually and include funding for school meals, low-income students, children with disabilities, educator training, and other essential services," Read added. "Cutting these funds could mean the loss of teachers, the end of vital supports for the most disadvantaged kids, new school lunch fees for parents, and reduced student success and well-being. To put it plainly, these cuts would undermine our communities. In almost every district, a loss of federal funds would be absolutely disastrous.”

On the state level, the group says they’re "committed to advancing a bold vision that champions support, respect, and meaningful reinvestment in Kentucky’s public schools."

“Last November, the Protect Our Schools KY coalition - made up of teachers, parents, students, administrators, community leaders, and more - worked together to achieve a resounding victory for public education, and all of Kentucky’s kids, by defeating Amendment 2, the Voucher Amendment. That victory sent a clear message: Kentuckians - in all 120 counties - stand united in our commitment to public education," said Jessica Hiler, a long-time teacher in Fayette County. “We are in a unique position right now to chart a course for our kids’ future. Our students deserve the strongest education possible to help us set them up for a lifetime of success. And we’re ready to organize for it.”

Part of their effort is to convince lawmakers to properly invest in public education. The group says state funding increases haven't kept up with inflation since the 2008 Great Recession.

"According to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, state core funding for public schools, known as SEEK, has declined an inflation-adjusted 26% since 2008. Our schools have been asked to do more with less buying power year after year," said Dr. Sheri Satterly, Frankfort Independent's Superintendent.

“The funding gap between wealthy and poorer school districts has grown to levels declared unconstitutional in the 1980s. The state has not fully funded school transportation, despite a law requiring them to do so since 2004. And on average, inflation-adjusted teacher salaries across school districts in Kentucky are 20% less than they were in 2008. Every single one of those items directly affects all kids," she added. "We can do better for them.”