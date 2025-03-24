Protest held in Lexington in support of Ukraine amid ongoing Russian conflict

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Lexington on Monday, people waved flags and carried signs to show their support for Ukraine amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

The rally, organized by the grassroots group Peaceful Bluegrass Resistance, aimed to raise awareness about what members view as U.S. betrayal of Ukraine.

Craig Blair, the founder of the organization, expressed confidence in their growing membership and support of things like Ukraine's freedom.

"Every-day Americans still support the cause," he said. "We still know that Russia is not our ally, and Vladimir Putin is a war criminal."

Blair noted that reactions from passing drivers were predominantly supportive, with many gestures of approval from the public. "We usually get a thumbs up. Sometimes we get another digit. But mostly positive," he said.

The protest comes as concerns grow about national decisions related to the war in Ukraine, particularly those of President Donald Trump. Blair emphasized the implications of the U.S. potentially abandoning support: "Not only are we turning our back on Ukraine, we’re turning our back on all of our Western European allies. Countries that have been allies with us, like France, from the beginning of our country."

Among the protesters was Ken Beitler, a U.S. Air Force veteran, who expressed his dismay over the current situation in Ukraine.

"I served while the wall in Berlin was falling, and I really thought we had won this war. To turn out that we haven't is terrible," he said, wearing a shirt depicting the Statue of Liberty with her face in her hands.

Beitler criticized the U.S. for appearing to go back on its word to protect Ukraine in exchange for the country giving up its nuclear weapons.

"We made a promise to them. If you cannot keep your promise, you have nothing," he added. "Our word is everything, and our country will no longer be believed by the rest of the world, and that’s the saddest thing I’ve ever heard."

While LEX 18 spoke with Beitler, a driver passing by shouted, "Why the hell would you worry about another country?"

Beitler readily provided a response, asserting, "Because it starts with (Ukraine). Then it goes to Poland. Then it goes to Germany. Then it comes here."

