Protesters demand governor lift COVID restrictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the second time in as many weeks, critics of Governor Andy Beshear gathered on the state capitol grounds to protest his leadership during the pandemic.

More than one hundred protesters brought their signs and voices of frustration outside the governor’s mansion to demand that the governor lift COVID-19 related restrictions.

Now, the governor had said, just last week, that when the number of Kentuckians who’ve received the first dose reaches 2.5 million, he will lift capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements for most businesses.

Protesters gathering outside the governor’s mansion for a demonstration slated to start at 2. They were here last week, calling for the gov to drop #COVID19 restrictions. @GovAndyBeshear says he will when 2.5 million Kentuckians get their first dose of the vaccine. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/TVgrAYI8p4 — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) April 18, 2021

The protesters gathered on Sunday object to that, arguing that that’s an unfair ultimatum. They see that goal as the governor coercing Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

Many of the signs displayed messages calling into question the science and research behind COVID-19. Mostly there were many anti-mask and anti-vaccine signs.

The crowd cheered when one speaker said that vaccine appointments are going unfilled. Protesters who spoke with us believe even if we reach the vaccination goal, nothing much will change.

“My question is what are we turning back to normal. So when he says get vaccinated, what is really lifting. And he flat out said, ‘we’re still masking.' We’re still doing all that, so that’s kind of a lie to me," said Adrienne Longfellow.

A spokesperson for the governor sent us this statement today which reads: