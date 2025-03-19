Protesters gather downtown outside Andy Barr policy talk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A large crowd gathered downtown Wednesday morning to protest President Donald Trump's policies. Tariffs and Medicaid were among the hot topics.

It was a peaceful protest outside of the Hyatt Regency Hotel on High Street ahead of Congressman Andy Barr's speech to Commerce Lexington.

"The authority that Elon Musk has is the same as any other adviser to a president. If you consider the fact that Doge is overseeing hundreds and thousands of unelected officials in the executive branch, it's very rich to criticize the fact that he's unelected," Barr said.

Deborah Gerth is criticizing Barr, Trump, and Musk.

"Doge is doing things that are illegal and unconstitutional," Gerth said.

Among many Central Kentucky Activists, Gerth is part of a group hosting "It's Musk or Us," frustrated by the Trump Administration's executive orders and budget plans.

"These are policies that hurt people who live in the sixth district and we don't understand why Andy Barr isn't sticking up for us," Gerth noted.

Barr's response.

"We are living in a vibrant democracy and 77 million Americans voted for this administration. I would argue to my constituents who are protesting, that is democracy," Barr said.

Progress Kentucky Indivisible protesters disagree, asking this question: is Congressman Barr helping Kentucky's sixth district thrive?

"I hope that he remembers that he can't just be elected and forget about us," Mitchell Hollis said.

A people's town hall is in the works. Constituents in the sixth district are planning to raise concerns about proposals in Washington on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky Theatre.

Part of the discussion will center on the thousands of federal employees fired due to Doge cuts.

