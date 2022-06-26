Protesters march in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Protesters continued marching against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this weekend in Morehead.

Dozens of protesters called for conservative lawmakers to be punished following the supreme court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"I think it is important that we illustrate the hypocrisy of the Republican Party," said speaker Bobby Ray.

He was just one of several speakers to criticize the Supreme Court, calling its actions an attack on women.

"What they should be doing in states is they should be making laws about men's bodies. Because if we can create laws about women's bodies, we can create laws about men's bodies," said Ray.

Since Friday, all abortions that do not threaten the life of the patient are banned in Kentucky.

Other protesters say their emotions are still running high after hearing the news.

"I found out while driving, and I started ranting and raving to my fiancé that it wasn't fair," said one protester.

Though the ruling stands unchanged for now, people like Faith Black hope their voices don't go unheard.

"I would like to think what we are doing here today would open up just the right to choose and make our own decisions based on what we think is right," said protester Faith Black.

