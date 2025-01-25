Protesters marching the streets of Laurel County for Doug Harless

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s been over a month since the London Police shot and killed Doug Harless while investigating a field during the execution of a search warrant. Several shots were fired, killing Harless. Neighbors have said it was the wrong home.

On Saturday morning, several Laurel County community members came together to march in protest of what happened, hoping to get answers and ignite change.

Dozens of people shouted chants, trying to ensure the city of London could hear their call for justice for Doug Harless.

A relative, Gary Lawson, had known Harless for over 15 years.

“Doug was one of the kindest, most noncriminal, no mischief of any kind. It’s one of those things that should have never happened, and we’re looking for answers,” Lawson said.

Iris Jaxon, who recently moved to Kentucky, didn’t know Harless but felt the need to be there to show that every life matters. “What goes through my mind is, it doesn’t matter who was harmed. They mattered,” said Jaxon.

Gary Lawson hopes this march will spark change.

“We’re just trying to be a voice today. Hopefully, some new laws will come into play so this doesn’t happen again. Because if it can happen in this community, it can happen anywhere,” said Lawson.

He added that change isn’t always a bad thing; sometimes it’s necessary.

Organizers say they will continue planning events and protests until they get answers for Doug Harless and see change in the county.