Protesters react to governor's comments on death of Doug Harless

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been over a month since protesters have been doing what they can to be the voice for Doug Harless. They all march for different reasons, but all for the same cause.

"We want to raise awareness," Katelyn Phelps said. "An innocent life was taken, so we want to be his voice."

Some want to be an example for their children, while others, like Jamie Burns, knew the Harless' family personally and have felt the impact of their loss.

"I knew his daughter," Jamie Burns said. "I worked with her. That's what started it for me. When I found out when she was grieving over losing her father as a daddy's girl, and it was because of this situation. I knew it couldn't happen again to another person."

Governor Beshear commented on the incident on what happened Doug Harless. It left some protesters and even some of his supporters frustrated at his response.

"Honestly, I love Andy Beshear and I've supported him through everything, but I was disappointed," Kacey Wittenback.

Despite what they have heard from the governor, dozens of community members will continue to rally with one another.

"I think our voices are being heard, but I think they're people ignoring that voice. And We will keep marching until we get justice for Doug," Burns said.