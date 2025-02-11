Protestors gather outside Sen. Mitch McConnell's office on Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Protestors, who say they are concerned citizens worried about what they see as the rising tide of fascism in the federal government, called on Sen. Mitch McConnell and other elected officials to "stand up for our constitution."

The group held signs along Harrodsburg Rd, outside of McConnell's office in Lexington, on Monday. Drivers showed their support by honking their car horns.

"I think we're in the midst of a constitutional crisis and Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul just abandoned their post," said Craig Blair, who held a sign telling Kentucky's U.S. Senators to fulfill their oath. "It's interesting because Mitch has always portrayed himself as such a strict constitutionalist and now apparently, he's throwing it to the wind."

"What we're looking at is a kleptocracy right now. It's more than just an oligarchy. They are robbing the American people," said Dan Stever, who held a sign saying, "Stop the Kleptocracy."

"Someone needs to stand up and if they won't, then the citizens need to," Stever added.

On the back of one of the protestor's cars, the American flag was flown upside down - a sign of distress or extreme emergencies. The demonstrators believe that fits what the country is currently going through. They disagree with the actions taken by President Donald Trump and those selected by Trump, like Elon Musk. And they say they will continue to voice their opposition.

"You have to be active and engaged. I think the worst thing that we can do - and what they hope that we do - is lose, roll over, and accept it," said Blair. "We have to keep the voice of opposition active."

"Eventually, this too shall pass," added Stever. "And when it does, we need to be ready to step up and fix all the wrongs that have happened."